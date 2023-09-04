Grandfather arrested for inappropriately touching his 8-year-old granddaughter

48-year-old Guillermo Carrasco Lujan was taken into custody for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

ODESSA, Texas — According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at about 4 a.m. Monday morning Ector County Sheriff's Office received a call from a residence in the 7000 block of Sprague for a sexual assault regarding a grandfather touching an 8-year-old female child.

The mother of the girl had left the residence, when she returned home the child told her that the grandfather, 48-year-old Guillermo Carrasco Lujan, touched her private area. The mother then called ECSO and CID responded.

After a Children's Advocacy Centers interview, it was learned that he touched her genital area underneath her clothes.

ECSO arrested Lujan for indecency with a child sexual contact.