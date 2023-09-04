x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Grandfather arrested for inappropriately touching his 8-year-old granddaughter

48-year-old Guillermo Carrasco Lujan was taken into custody for indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Credit: KEWS

ODESSA, Texas — According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at about 4 a.m. Monday morning Ector County Sheriff's Office received a call from a residence in the 7000 block of Sprague for a sexual assault regarding a grandfather touching an 8-year-old female child.

The mother of the girl had left the residence, when she returned home the child told her that the grandfather, 48-year-old Guillermo Carrasco Lujan, touched her private area. The mother then called ECSO and CID responded.

After a Children's Advocacy Centers interview, it was learned that he touched her genital area underneath her clothes.

ECSO arrested Lujan for indecency with a child sexual contact.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

More Videos

In Other News

Seven Texas school districts, including two in West Texas, suing Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath

Before You Leave, Check This Out