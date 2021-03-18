Grandfalls Volunteer Fire Chief to be laid to rest

JD Stock's funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. at Tamarisk Cemetery.

GRANDFALLS, Texas — A big name in the Grandfalls community is being laid to rest on March 18.

Jasper Douglas Stocks passed away on March 13. He served as Fire Chief of the Grandfalls Volunteer Fire Department.

Stocks also worked as an educator for 41 years, even serving as superintendent of GRISD. A high school was named in his honor in 2014.

He even served as mayor of Grandfalls from 1980-1986.

His funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. at Tamarisk Cemetery.