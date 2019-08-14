ODESSA, Texas — A Grand Jury has determined there was not enough evidence for the case against Ke'Evan Majors to go forward.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland issued the statement on August 14, saying the jury had no billed the case once they were allowed to fully review the evidence.

Majors, 18, had been charged with the offenses of sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl and possession of child pornography. He was arrested back in April 2019.

