MIDLAND, Texas — Tye Anders was indicted on a charge of evading arrest by a Midland County grand jury Thursday evening.

Anders was indicted on one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle. If convicted, it is punishable by anywhere from 180 days to two years in jail. His bond has been set at $10,000.

Anders garnered national attention after his altercation with Midland Police on May 16.

Midland Police told NewsWest 9 at the time that Anders failed to stop at a stop sign and then continued in his vehicle until he arrived at his grandmother’s home on Pine Street.

It was there that police drew their guns and pointed them at Anders.

The video received renewed scrutiny after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.