MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — According to officials, one woman was left dead at an accident on State Highway 137, five miles south of Stanton on Friday afternoon.

The vehicle, driven by a man from New Mexico, entered the roadway from Farm to Market 307 traveling south on State Highway 137. He was towing a dump-style semi-trailer.

The other vehicle, carrying Lauren Gillum, 26, and Eric Lozano, was traveling south of State Highway 137 at a high speed and collided with the back left of the towed semi-trailer.

Gillium was killed in the accident, while Lozano battles critical injuries. The other driver had no injuries reported.

