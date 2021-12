The district will be collecting $25 Visa or Mastercard gift cards.

TEXAS, USA — Grady ISD will help the Western Kentucky Toy Drive and the First Lady of Kentucky, Britainy Beshear, collect donations for the families affected by the recent tornados.

The district will be looking for gift cards of $25 via Mastercard or Visa.

All of the gift cards that are donated to tornado relief will be mailed out on Friday afternoon.