MIDLAND, Texas — Grub Burger is hosting a benefit to support Rays Of Hope.

The Midland restaurant is inviting people to support Rays Of Hope’s Children's Grief Centre.

Rays of Hope

You must show the cashier a digital or paper flyer, or mention that you are there for Rays Of Hope in order for Rays to benefit from your purchase.

You can your own burger benefit on this Thursday from 11 in the morning to 10 at night at Grub Burger located in the Cornerstone Shopping Center on loop 250 and Midland Drive.