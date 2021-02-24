x
WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott Corpus Christi to honor efforts of elderly vaccine program, updates state on distribution

Abbott is scheduled to speak at 10:45 a.m. You can watch live here when the event begins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is in Corpus Christi today to hold a news conference honoring the local fire department.

Abbott will be stopping by Fire Station 18 in the 6200 block of Ayers Street, where he is scheduled to speak at 10:45 a.m.

As part of Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi's response to COVID-19 and the availability of vaccines, the Corpus Christi Fire Department joined the Meals on Wheels program to vaccinate seniors door-to-door. It was an effort that Mayor Paulette Guajardo told 3News was praised and emulated around the state.

The governor is expected to talk about those efforts and provide an update about vaccination distributions across the state.

