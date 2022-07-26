Governor Abbott stops by West Texas for a fundraising event

The Civic Center in Fort Stockton played host for the event known as the 'Pecos County Governor's Hoedown'.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott was in Fort Stockton on July 25 for a fundraising event held by the Pecos County Republican Party.

The event was called the 'Pecos County Governor's Hoedown' and it was held at the Civic Center.

"I'm the only candidate for Governor who's fighting for the oil and gas jobs that have made West Texas so prolific," Governor Abbott said. "I'm fighting to secure our border. I'm fighting for safe communities. None of this radical, woke, leftist agenda to defund our police. In fact, I've passed legislation that would defund any city who defunds police."