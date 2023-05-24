Governor Abbott signs Landgraf sponsored bill prohibiting cities from banning gas engines

The bill will go into full effect on September 1, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Governor Abbott has signed a bill that will ensure gasoline and diesel-powered engines cannot be prohibited by local government in the State of Texas.

State Representative Brooks Landgraf sponsored Senate Bill 1017, which was the companion legislation to House Bill 2374 that was filed by Langraf.

“This is a win for consumer freedom and Texas energy,” Landgraf said. “SB 1017 is about individual liberty, and when people are free to choose and the market is allowed to be competitive, Texas oil and natural gas always win. It’s an honor to fight for the hard-working men and women of the Permian Basin, to fight for freedom and for energy independence.”

The bill outlaws gas stations from being banned as any other related wholesaler and energy producer to provide the access to energy sources. It also ensures that local governments will not be able to restrict the use, sale or lease of an engine based on its fuel source.

“SB 1017 will be a bulwark against local politicians who want to undermine the individual liberties of Texans and the industry that makes the heart of Texas beat,” Landgraf said. “I will keep fighting for common sense legislation like this that makes Texas more free and protects oil and gas jobs. No big-city politicians are going to California our Texas on my watch.”