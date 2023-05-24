Governor Abbott signs Craddick's bill focused on increasing punishments for Aggravated Assault offenses

House Bill 467 will increase misdemeanor assault punishments from two to three years, while felony assault punishments against a family member or victims with close relationships would increase from three years to five years.

“Misdemeanor and felony assault against a family member is a serious offense," Craddick said. "Giving our law enforcement and related agencies time to properly identify the crime and a potential aggressor is a positive step to protecting Texans from violence. I am honored to have sponsored this legislation and would like to think Senator Pete Flores for working with me on this bill. This legislation will give victims the time they need to ensure aggressors are properly prosecuted.”