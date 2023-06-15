Governor Abbott signs Clean Air Bill into law

State Representative Brooks Landgraf filed the bill and it will go into effect on September 1, 2023.

TEXAS, USA — Govenor Abbott recently signed the Clear Air Bill into law that was filed by State Representative Brooks Landgraf.

This all comes after the EPA tried to restrict state oil and gas production, and title the Permian Basin as a non-attainment area. Now, under House Bill 4885, Landgraf said that it'll help leverage emerging technologies to make sure the air in Texas is clean without bring harm to Texas industries.

The Lone Star State is under the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan, which is a federally required grant program by the TCEQ, so the new bill will help expand eligibility for grant recipients to include hydrogen infrastructure, vehicles and equipment upgrades.