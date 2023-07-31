Governor Abbott reappoints Midland resident to Texas Historical Commission

Garrett Donnelly will help coordinate services to support projects involving county historical commissions, societies and agencies.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland resident Garrett Donnelly has been reappointed to the Texas Historical Commission by Governor Abbott.

Donnelly's term will be set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Texas Historical Commission's purpose helps support projects for county historical commissions, societies, agencies and institutions. The commission also acts as a historical information center.

Donnelly is the Vice President of the Eastland Oil Company, Vice President and COO of Eastland International Resources Inc., manager of Rocinante Energy LLC, and managing partner of Bear Lodge Minerals, LLC.