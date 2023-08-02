Governor Abbott appoints Midland resident to Texas Diabetes Council

MIDLAND, Texas — John Trischitti III of Midland has been appointed to the Texas Diabetes Council by Governor Abbott.
Trischitti III's Term will expire on February 1, 2029.
The council Trischitti III will be joining advises the Texas Legislature on issues affecting people with diabetes in Texas. They also work to help stress the needed development of a statewide system of educational services for those with diabetes.
Trischitti III is the current Executive Director of the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin.