MIDLAND, Texas — Lucy Sisniega of Midland has been appointed to the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology by Governor Abbott.

Sisniega is the owner and president of S&S Commercial Real Estate and owner and CEO of M&L Wholesalers and Importers. Sisniega is also a board member of the Midland Chamber of Commerce, Midland Development Corporation and the chair of the Midland Planning and Zoning Commission.