Govenor Abbott signs Anti-Fentanyl Bill into law

TEXAS, USA — Governor Abbott has signed the Anti-Fentanyl Bill into law.
The bill, co-authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf, will create harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and dealers. House Bill 6 will help communities fight the fentanyl crisis in the State of Texas.
"House Bill 6, along with several other bills signed into law and the $5.1 billion we secured in the budget for border security, will better fund and arm our agencies, towns, and Texans in defending and securing our southern border,” Landgraf said. “It’s infuriating that the Biden administration continues to ignore the problem, but Texans— including young West Texans—are dying, so we are taking action on the state level. I’m proud to be part of the fight to keep Texans safe and secure the border.”
According to a press release from the State Representative Landgraf, fentanyl deaths in Texas have increased 89% from 2020 to 2021. However, since Operation Lone Star began in March 2021, more than 361 million doses of fentanyl across the state have been taken by Texas DPS.