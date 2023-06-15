Govenor Abbott signs Anti-Fentanyl Bill into law

"House Bill 6, along with several other bills signed into law and the $5.1 billion we secured in the budget for border security, will better fund and arm our agencies, towns, and Texans in defending and securing our southern border,” Landgraf said. “It’s infuriating that the Biden administration continues to ignore the problem, but Texans— including young West Texans—are dying, so we are taking action on the state level. I’m proud to be part of the fight to keep Texans safe and secure the border.”