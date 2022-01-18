Gov. Greg Abbott appoints Midland County judge to Specialty Courts Advisory Council

Elizabeth Rainey serves as Magistrate for the Midland County Drug Court.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County announced Tuesday that Gov. Greg Abbott had appointed Magistrate for the Midland County Drug Court, Elizabeth Rainey, to the Specialty Courts Advisory Council.

The role of the council is to evaluate applications for grant funding for specialty courts from the Governor’s Office and make funding recommendations to the criminal justice division regarding best practices.

"Thank you again for the continued opportunity to serve Midland County," Rainey said in a press release. "As cheesy as it sounds, I truly love what I do and I’m grateful each day to come to work and help people."

Rainey holds several positions, such as the Presiding Judge of the Midland County Adult Felony Drug Court, Midland County DWI Com1 and the Midland County Transitional Treatment Court.

She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, National Association of Drug Court Professionals, Midland County Bar Association and the Texas Bar College. She is also a Region 7 Director and Chair of the Education and Outreach Committee for the Texas Association of Specialty Courts and a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.

In her time away from work, she is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Midland, a U5 Coach for the Midland Soccer Association and a youth group volunteer for St. Luke’s Methodist Church.