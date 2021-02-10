Gov. Abbott visits Lubbock, highlights economic growth in West Texas

A new mozzarella cheese facility will will create 600 new jobs, starting at $50,000 a year.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Today the Governor made a stop to talk about business in West Texas and the state.

Texas has been ranked the best state for business for 16 years in a row and Texas has received the governors cup which ranks the number one for the most new economic projects every year I have been governor," said Gov. Abbott

And today he came to celebrate a new business that will provide new jobs for people in the area.

"Obviously this last year with covid had a pretty strong impact but its our manufacturing workforce, our agriculture, our education community, all of those play a huge part in making sure our economy remains strong," said John Osborne, President and CEO of LEDA in Lubbbock.

Lubbock will soon be the newest mozzarella factory plant for Leprino Foods

"The total economic impact of this project over the next ten years in 10.6 billion dollars," said Osborne.

The factory will also use local dairy farmers as a source, using their milk to make the cheese.