Following the tour, Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion with OC's president and local representatives.

ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be making his way to Odessa Thursday.

He will be touring the welding lab at Odessa College, then holding a roundtable discussion about workforce development.

Abbott will be joined by OC President Greg Williams, Senator Kevin Sparks, Representative Brooks Landgraf and Texas Association of Community Colleges President & CEO Ray Martinez.