Gov. Abbott to attend multiple events in Midland

Abbott will be at a fundraiser luncheon and a tailgate on Friday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Following his border roundtable with law enforcement in Midland Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott will remain in town Friday to attend two local events.

He will first spend his early afternoon with the Midland Republican National Hispanic Assembly at their Ronald Reagan Luncheon fundraising event at the Bush Convention Center.

The fundraiser will begin with a VIP reception from 11 a.m. to noon, before the luncheon, being held from noon to 1:30 p.m.

He will then make his way over to the Cimarex Energy Pavilion for a tailgate party at 5:15 p.m., before the Legacy High School versus Permian High School football game.