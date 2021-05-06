Pfluger responds to Abbott's disaster declaration

Gov. Abbott has declared that several migrant facilities in border counties need to wind down operations by the end of August.

MIDLAND, Texas — Governor Abbott is taking aim at migrant facilities across the state with his recent disaster declaration. The plan would have certain migrant facilities shut down operations by the end of August.

However, not all facilities across the state would be affected. For example, the facility in Midland County is not affected by the declaration. Abbott is referring to facilities in the border counties.

U.S. Congressman August Pfluger said that he supports Abbott's decision.

"I think first off, overall the reason that governor Abbott is having to issue a disaster declaration is because the federal government under Biden’s administration has abdicated their responsibility for border security as Texans are feeling the effects firsthand," Pfluger said.

Pfluger went on to say that Biden's inaction has a direct impact on those counties' economies, as has happened in Midland.

"It’s a direct impact to Midland," Pfluger said. "Health and Human Services owes Midland Memorial Hospital $206,000. They paid zero dollars for those physicians who have seen 41 cases, 41 kids who have left the facility and gone to Midland Memorial to be treated, and now the federal government, President Biden Health and Human Services owes Midland Memorial that money for the treatment."

However, Health and Human Services said that they have no plans to close any of the facilities despite Gov. Abbott's recent disaster declaration.

The question that remains is whether Health and Human Services will be required to follow Abbott's declaration. Pfluger said that it's a waiting game at this point.