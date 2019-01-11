ODESSA, Texas — It all started with a vision to help people.

A crew from Abilene set out with the goal to help people with disabilities and other barriers land a job across Texas.

"Goodwill West Texas has been in operation since 1983. We have 14 locations across 35 counties. We go from Eastland to Odessa," said Rick Waldraff, CEO and President of West Texas Goodwill.

But the shops offer more than just discounted retail. The new Odessa store is now one of three locations to offer a connected career center.

"It will also teach people computer skills, basic skills, and helping them find employment. We'll work with people on resume building, occupational skills anything to integrate them in to the workplace. We'll also help them find jobs and coordinate with employers in the area to place them," said Waldraff.

It's an effort to help anyone struggling to build a career and get back on their feet with a steady income. As Waldruff explains, their doors are open to everyone.

"So our career center serves all individuals in the community. One example would be individuals in the oil industry that need to kind of change gears, change jobs. Sometimes they need to update and refresh their job skills, we're here to help them with that transition," said Waldraff.

GOODWILL - WEST TEXAS Meet Dimitri! His manager, Celinda says he is a very hard worker. He... has Cerebral Palsy and loves his job. He is always up for new tasks and is willing to help in every aspect of Goodwill production. He likes computers, gaming, and heavy metal.

Since they're hiring, you might even go to work at the Goodwill itself.

"They're open to work on the retail floor, the cash register, sorting items, taking donations. Things of that nature," said Waldraff.

Last year West Texas Goodwill served over 1,000 people, but now with a career center that number is expected to sky rocket.

For more on how you can donate, apply or get involved check out Goodwill's website.

