Golf tournament to benefit Rope Youth

Team slots are still available for the tournament on April 15.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health will be holding its 9th annual golf tournament.

This year's event will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15 at Ranchland Hills Golf Club.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Rope Youth, a nonprofit organization that helps youth in the Permian Basin through redirection, prevention and mentoring.

MMH partners with a nonprofit every year, with previous donations going to places like Meals on Wheels, Rays of Hope and Senior Link.

Team slots are still available, with a $500 entry fee for a four person team.

Sponsor bundles go up to $4,00 and include a variety of things like sponsor signs, advertisements, social media recognition and more.

Checks should be made payable to Midland Memorial Hospital and sent to Lorri Fields at lorri.fields@midlandhealth.org.