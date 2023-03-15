x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Golf tournament to benefit Rope Youth

Team slots are still available for the tournament on April 15.
Credit: Midland Memorial Hospital

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health will be holding its 9th annual golf tournament.

This year's event will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15 at Ranchland Hills Golf Club.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Rope Youth, a nonprofit organization that helps youth in the Permian Basin through redirection, prevention and mentoring.

MMH partners with a nonprofit every year, with previous donations going to places like Meals on Wheels, Rays of Hope and Senior Link.

Team slots are still available, with a $500 entry fee for a four person team. 

Sponsor bundles go up to $4,00 and include a variety of things like sponsor signs, advertisements, social media recognition and more.

Checks should be made payable to Midland Memorial Hospital and sent to Lorri Fields at lorri.fields@midlandhealth.org.

You can download and fill out the registration form by clicking or tapping here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Odessa City Council makes progress in city manager search

Before You Leave, Check This Out