Golf Course Road Church holding marriage counseling courses

MIDLAND, Texas — Golf Course Road Church of Christ in Midland is holding free marital counseling courses.

One course is directed towards engaged couples, while another is for those who are already married.

The first course is five weeks long and will help give couples the tools needed to have a successful marriage.

"We wanted to provide a free way for couples to come and receive some intentional teaching about relationships, communication, conflict and resolution and hopefully strengthen relationships in our community before they even start," said Ryan Hampton, Connections Minister at GRC.

Couples who complete this seminar will get $60 off their marriage license.

The second course will last for seven weeks and is open to anyone who is married, whether it's been one year or 60.