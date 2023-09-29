x
Golf Course Road Church Food Truck Fridays event to begin at 5:00 p.m.

The event will run until 9:00 p.m. at 3500 W Golf Course Road and feature at least 10 different food trucks.
Credit: GCR Church Food Truck Fridays Facebook

MIDLAND, Texas — The Golf Course Road Church will be holding its Food Truck Fridays event at 5:00 p.m. 

The event will run until 9:00 p.m. at 3500 W. Golf Course. The food trucks that will be featured today include: 

  • Cliff's Food Wagon
  • Junior's Tacos El Ray
  • AnnaJames Brewing Company
  • Dirtt Drink Co. 
  • Smoked Soul Mobile Kitchen & Catering
  • Scooter's Dog TX 
  • Glazy Dayz Eatz and Sweetz
  • Pucker Up Lemonades
  • Miss Rias Famous Empanadas
  • Po'Chops Munchie Shack

There will be outdoor seating and parking available for people going to this event. 

