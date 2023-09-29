Golf Course Road Church Food Truck Fridays event to begin at 5:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Golf Course Road Church will be holding its Food Truck Fridays event at 5:00 p.m.
The event will run until 9:00 p.m. at 3500 W. Golf Course. The food trucks that will be featured today include:
- Cliff's Food Wagon
- Junior's Tacos El Ray
- AnnaJames Brewing Company
- Dirtt Drink Co.
- Smoked Soul Mobile Kitchen & Catering
- Scooter's Dog TX
- Glazy Dayz Eatz and Sweetz
- Pucker Up Lemonades
- Miss Rias Famous Empanadas
- Po'Chops Munchie Shack
There will be outdoor seating and parking available for people going to this event.