Midland celebrates: Repairs to Golf Course Rd. and Midkiff Rd. are complete

MIDLAND, Texas — After around five months of various infrastructure repairs caused road closure in the area, the intersection of Golf Course Road and Midkiff Road in Midland will finally reopen on Wednesday, August 19.

The work resulted from the unexpected collapse of a wastewater manhole in March. Once repairs began, issues were discovered in other manholes and pipes which necessitated their immediate replacement.

Normally, due to the scope of these repairs, they would have been completed over the course of several years rather than five months.

Improvements made to the infrastructure in the area include new storm drain outlets, underground traffic signals, and improved sidewalk access.