MISD: Goddard Jr. High students being evacuated after Crime Stoppers received bomb threat

In a voicemail sent out to parents, MISD says students were moved to Emerson Elementary as a precaution.

MIDLAND, Texas — MISD and MPD are investigating after Midland Crime Stoppers received a tip about a possible bomb threat at Goddard Junior High.

At this time MISD says it does not know if the threat is credible.

MISD is also not allowing parents to pick up their children at this time.

NewsWest 9 did manage to make contact with an MISD communications specialist, but they did not have any information available at this time.

The Midland Fire Department is at the school as well assisting.