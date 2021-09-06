Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is closed Monday and Tuesday after a child was fatally injured on a ride.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The person who died Sunday evening on a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs, according to the Garfield County Coroner's Office.

The park will be closed for two days after the incident, which happened on the Haunted Mine Drop ride Sunday evening.

"Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed," the park said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

The coroner's office said in a news release that park employees initiated first aid until paramedics and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office will investigate, the release says. An autopsy was scheduled for this week.

The identity of the child was not released.

The coroner's office said the child and her family were vacationing in Glenwood Springs.

The park is closed Monday and Tuesday for the investigation. They plan to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Glenwood Caverns is a mountain-top amusement park featuring cave tours, thrill rides, and kids activities. The Haunted Mine Drop ride, which opened in July 2017, plunges riders 110 feet deep into a mountain, then returns them to the main level.

10:26 P.M. - An incident occurred this evening, September 5, at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on the Haunted Mine Drop... Posted by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday, September 5, 2021

9Wants to Know has learned that amusement park deaths are rare. According to the 2001 - 2017 RidesDatabase compiled through records requests by nonprofit Saferparks, two people died in 120 Colorado amusement park accidents. Rides injured 145 other people.

According to the data, the rides usually hurt patrons by breaking their bones, cutting them or bruising them. It's unclear how many required hospitalization to heal from the injuries.

The most recent death in the database occurred in May 2005, when a 14-year-old girl at a county fair in Durango stopped breathing after being on a ride for "approximately 90 seconds." The data said the victim had a heart condition that contributed to the death.

The other death happened in May 2002. A 28-year-old man "slipped out of restraints" on a flying carpet ride and fell to his death in Denver. According to Kathy Fackler, with Saferparks, that death happened at Elitch Gardens Theme Park & Island Kingdom Water Park.

Most injuries, 31, happened on roller coasters. Thirty occurred on car and track rides. There was one 20-person incident on a train ride in Morrison. The ride derailed after it approached a curve at 12 to 17 miles per hour instead of the usual three to four.

Saferparks is no longer active, according to its website. 9Wants to Know filed open records requests on Monday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission for updated data. This data did not include the name of the amusement park or its location. The locations of the two other deaths are from records provided by Saferparks.

Zack Newman, investigative data producer for 9Wants to Know, contributed to this report.