Glasscock County ISD student passes away in car accident

Crisis experts and counselors will be at the school to support both students and staff members

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — A high school junior at Glasscock County ISD was killed in a car accident on the night of January 5.

According to a press release from the district, the leadership team, along with Region 18's crisis response team, met with staff early today to let them know about the situation.

A team of counselors and crisis response experts will be at the school all day to support both students and staff remembers during this difficult time.

The district recommends students and staff members to not hesitate and call immediately if they need any support.

Texas DPS has confirmed the report. The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on Ranch Road 33 when it veered off the roadway to the right, and back to the left. The vehicle hit a fence and rolled over, which ejected the driver from the vehicle.

16-year-old male victim was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the fatal crash.