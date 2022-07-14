Giveaway to provide school supplies for 500 students

The Gaven Norris Law Office and the Omicron Epsilon Lamda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity teamed up for the giveaway.

ODESSA, Texas — Summer might not be over yet, but it's already time to start thinking about heading back to school.

The Gaven Norris Law Office and the Omicron Epsilon Lamda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity have teamed up for their annual school supply giveaway.

This year's event will start at 8 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church at 1000 W. Clements Street in Odessa and last until supplies run out.

There will be 500 backpacks and school supplies given out to students from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Only one backpack will be given out per child and the child must be present to receive one.

This event is drive-up only, so attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle as supplies are distributed.