The Bridge Odessa is hosting their annual Daughter's of the King Dance

Girls and their dads or father figures are encouraged to come out to the Bridge Odessa tonight to enjoy some food, fun and dancing at this year's dance.

ODESSA, Texas — Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. tonight for the Bridge Odessa's annual Daughters of the King dance. They are welcoming all dads, grandpas, uncles, or any father figure to come bring their daughters out for a good, fun time.

"We encourage them to bring any important men in their lives and a lot of times that is known as a daddy daughter dance but sometimes that might be your grandfather your uncle and older brother however that man that is setting that godly example for these girls. We want them to come out and celebrate the true princesses of the King that they are," says Kelby Davis, Assistant Pastor.

Elsa and Olaf blew in from Arendelle last year for the dance. However, this year guests can saddle up for a good time, with the theme being 'Boots and Beauties.'

"It's kind of a western theme we're encouraging girls if they have cowboy boots throw those on with their favorite dress. Men if they want to wear a cowboy hats or cowgirl hats, cowboy boots. There's going to be sunflowers and just all kinds of fun. Kind of more summery, boot scootin activity,"

The Children's Ministry will also be reminding girls of why they are being called 'Daughters of the King.'

"The entire purpose of the event is to remind these girls that you are chosen by the one true King and you are his daughter and so the night is kind of themed around that and there's always a special message shared by our Children's Pastor, Jessica Willis with these young girls,"

Girls 18 and under are welcome to come and enjoy the night taking pictures, dancing, munching on some smores and just having a good time with dad.

"We would love for whoever wants to come join us school-age even tiny babies a lot of times dad's like to bring their one year old and they come in to them around the dance floor."

"Of course this is something the girls at our church get excited about but we love they invite their neighbors, they invite friends from school. There's always people that have other church homes that come but we always look forward to people who don't have a church home. This is a good opportunity to come bring your girl to safe, fun entertaining night of dancing and snacks pictures and all of the fun and kind of get to know more about our church," says Davis.

To register for the dance, you can click here.