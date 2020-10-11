Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest offering free memberships amidst COVID and the oil bust

"We want to make sure that there's not an opportunity lost for our girls," Amy Alvarado, fund development manager said.

Our local girl scouts counsel is making sure young girls are still getting what they need: Friendship, knowledge, leadership and support.

They're doing this by offering free memberships to any girl ages 5-18.

These memberships usually cost $25 per girl and they've had over 450 already sign up.

Right now, everything is virtual.

"We wanted to make sure to keep our girls engaged and to make sure that even though they're at home, they're able to go online virtually and get into their troop and learn and still earn badges and talk to their friends," Alvarado said.

"We are from El Paso to southern New Mexico, Big Spring, Midland/Odessa, Alpine, Fort Stockton, we are open to all these communities," Alvarado said.

These are friendships and lessons these girls will carry with them into adulthood.

"It's not just about girl scouts selling cookies, doing little craft things. We want to make sure that our girls learn and that they're able to take those life skills with them as they grow into young adults," Alvarado said.

______________________________________________________________

The deadline to sign up for this membership is December 31, 2020.

The membership will run through next September.