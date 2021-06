The event will be held on June 6 at the Hope House from 2-4 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope will hold a celebration event for all cancwer survivors on June 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Hope House.

This celebration will be in honor of National Cancer Survivor Day. The Hope House is located on 2006 W. Tennessee Ave, Midland, Texas.