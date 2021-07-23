Get ready for the back-to-school block party at McKinney Park

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa community can enjoy the block party held at McKinney Park on Friday July 23, and Saturday July 24.
"We believe in providing service and being a blessing to all the citizens of Odessa, making a difference in our community." said Darlene Mays, Odessa's Code Enforcement Education Administrator. Mays understands that children have had a hard past year and wishes to bring smiles back on their faces.
FRIDAY, July 23 - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Opening Ceremonies
- Music
- Torch Run
- FREE Snow Cones
- 1K Kids Fun Run
- Games
- Movie in the park
- FREE Covid-19 vaccines
SATURDAY, July 24 - 9 a.m. - 12 noon
- 600+ Backpacks / Filled With School Supplies
- FREE Covid-19 vaccines.
- Food, games, spray round-water games, and other activities.
- Music featuring - DJ Hambone.
- Door prizes and so much more