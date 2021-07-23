x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Get ready for the back-to-school block party at McKinney Park

It's almost that time, folks. School is just around the corner and Odessa is feeling jubilant. Celebrate back-to-school with a two-day block party.
Credit: Odessa Code Enforcement

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa community can enjoy the block party held at McKinney Park on Friday July 23, and Saturday July 24. 

"We believe in providing service and being a blessing to all the citizens of Odessa, making a difference in our community." said Darlene Mays, Odessa's Code Enforcement Education Administrator. Mays understands that children have had a hard past year and wishes to bring smiles back on their faces.

FRIDAY, July 23 - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. 

  • Opening Ceremonies
  • Music
  • Torch Run
  • FREE Snow Cones
  • 1K Kids Fun Run
  • Games
  • Movie in the park
  • FREE Covid-19 vaccines 

SATURDAY, July 24 - 9 a.m. - 12 noon

  • 600+ Backpacks / Filled With School Supplies
  • FREE Covid-19 vaccines.
  • Food, games, spray round-water games, and other activities. 
  • Music featuring - DJ Hambone. 
  • Door prizes and so much more 