ODESSA, Texas — According to Chris Tovar, MCH Procare Divisional Director and Respiratory Therapist, now is the best time to get your flu shot.

With a cold front coming through the Permian Basin, the earlier you get the shot, the earlier you're protected.

"A little bit more moisture in the air is gonna have a lot more condensation in the air so you can probably predict a good determination based on how the weather is," Tovar said. "If it's a lot dryer, you're gonna have a lot less vapor in the air, so you're probably not gonna have as many infections."

Tovar said some preventative measures you can take beyond getting the flu shot are washing your hands thoroughly, wiping counter tops, using anti-viral wipes, making sure door handles are clean and bundling up appropriately.

"Whenever there is a cough or sneeze," Tovar said, "particles that come out from that cough and sneeze tend to travel in these vapor particles so it just is carried around in the air and other people tend to breathe it in."

Tovar said children are not as immune to the flu, so bringing them in for a flu shot earlier, like August or September, is suggested.

"The benefits would be it actually decreases flu-like symptoms, it definitely decreases on doctor's visits, school visits, and being able to have less complications," Tovar said.

However, medical professionals say health risks include children six months or younger, pregnant women and people with severe allergies or any other special conditions who haven't consulted a doctor beforehand.

"Flu myths," Tovar said. "If you get the flu shot, you can actually get the flu, and that's actually not true. The flu shot actually gives you an inactive form of that antigen."

Odessa Regional Medical Center Yesterday we began administering flu vaccines for our staff members and volunteers. More than 300 vaccines were given in a single day. Have you received yours? You can prevent the flu this season by...

RELATED: New cancer vaccine trial helped kill cancer cells in Mayo patient

RELATED: Medical professionals debunk myths of the Flu Vaccine

RELATED: Health officials: It's time to give flu vaccine another shot