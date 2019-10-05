ODESSA, Texas — The Marriott Event Garden area at the Odessa hotel was bestowed a special gift today.

Prairie Chapel Ranch, the property belonging to George W. Bush in Crawford, donated local Texas trees for the newly established hotel and conference center.

Hotel Owner Toby Eoff says, "He has a tree farm, most people don't know that."

Among those new additions includes a hand-selected red oak tree with a trunk

caliper measuring 14 inches in diameter and a canopy spread of 24 feet.

The tree is roughly 23 feet tall and weighs over 18,000 pounds.

Eoff exclaims, "It's pretty exciting, in fact, most of the trees on this property came from the George Bush ranch. This was actually the first tree ever planted on that ranch."

Accessing the ranch is by invitation only.

This special gesture demonstrates the strength and growth of the Odessa community.

The hotel opens with a resort style pool, have live music and entertainment.

Locals can purchase day passes to use the pool.