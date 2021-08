Every child who donates a book will receive a free tour of the home.

MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood Home is hosting a back to school book drive during the month of August.

Every child who donates a book during the drive will be able to take a tour of the home for free.

This drive is part of the historic home's efforts to promote reading. Interested parties can also enjoy the Third Thursday Reading Program event, a part of the Laura Bush Literacy Program.