George W. Bush Childhood Home holding Birthday Bash reading event

This free event will feature cake, a bounce house and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood Home will be holding a Third Thursday Reading Event on July 21.

July's event will also double as the home's Birthday Bash.

From 3 to 6 p.m., children will hear the month's featured book be read to them and be able to enjoy goodies.

"How to make a Cherry Pie and See the USA" is the featured book. All children who attend will receive a free copy.

Attendees will also be able to eat historical cake, cherry pie and ice cream.

There will also be free tours and a bounce house.