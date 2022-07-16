George W. Bush Childhood Home holding Birthday Bash reading event

MIDLAND, Texas — The George W. Bush Childhood Home will be holding a Third Thursday Reading Event on July 21.
July's event will also double as the home's Birthday Bash.
From 3 to 6 p.m., children will hear the month's featured book be read to them and be able to enjoy goodies.
"How to make a Cherry Pie and See the USA" is the featured book. All children who attend will receive a free copy.
Attendees will also be able to eat historical cake, cherry pie and ice cream.
There will also be free tours and a bounce house.
While the event is free you must reserve your spot. You can RSVP by calling 432-685-1112 or by emailing gwbhome@bushchildhoodhome.org.