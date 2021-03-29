Live: Derek Chauvin trial moves onto prosecutors’ first witness

After opening statements, the state of Minnesota called its first witness: the 911 dispatcher who sent officers to Cup Foods.

Monday, March 29

Prosecution and defense deliver opening statements

15th 'temporary alternate' juror dismissed

First witnesses to be called to the stand by state, cross-examined by defense

Minneapolis announces plans for more 911 operators, city safety plan

Monday morning the prosecution and defense presented opening statements in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin faces three charges: second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell gave an opening statement describing those charges and how the state plans to prove them. His statement lasted about an hour and included bystander video of George Floyd under Chauvin's knee. He said "nine two nine" are the most important numbers in the trial, referring to the nine minutes and 29 seconds Chauvin knelt on Floyd.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide, that it's murder," he said.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson delivered his opening statement after Blackwell, telling the jurors that Floyd ingested drugs when he was detained by police. He focused in on preexisting medical conditions, and told the jury that Floyd died due to several factors including hypertension, coronary disease and drug intake.

"When you hear the actual evidence, and when you apply the law, reason and common sense, there will be only one just verdict," Nelson said.

Following open statements, the prosecution called its first witness: The 911 dispatcher who sent officers to Cup Foods. The defense will have an opportunity to cross-examine her afterward.

11:20 a.m.

The prosecution called its first witness to the stand Monday morning. The first person to testify is Jena Lee Scurry, a Minneapolis 911 dispatcher.

She has worked in that role for almost seven years. Prosecutor Matthew Frank questioned Scurry first, after which the defense will have a chance to cross-examine.

Scurry is employed by MPD.



Scurry was working a 2:30 p.m. to midnight shift on May 25, 2020. She said her responsibility was Precinct 2 and 3 that night.

She told prosecutor Frank that she dispatched a call for officers to Cup Foods.

Frank showed her a transcript of that 911 call. She described the initial call, saying that a male was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill.

Frank then played part of the dispatch, in which Scurry described Floyd as a Black man 6 feet or taller.

Scurry went through the transcript of the dispatches line by line, explaining the call for a "mouth injury," and then another line where the call for an ambulance was upgraded to a higher urgency level.

She told Frank that at some point during the incident, she realized that from her office, she could see video from a street camera showing 38th and Chicago.

"I went in and out of the camera and being able to pay attention to it," she said. "I did not watch the whole video."

Scurry said she didn't see the whole thing because she was still dealing with other calls.

10:34 a.m.

Derek Chauvin's defense attorney made his opening statement Monday morning after the prosecution's, which lasted about an hour.

"A reasonable doubt is a doubt based on reason and common sense," Eric Nelson said to start off. "At the end of this case we're going to talk a lot about doubt."

Nelson spoke to the jury about "common sense," which he called "the application of sound judgment based upon a reasoned analysis. And that's what this case is ultimately about."

Nelson said that the evidence is "far greater" than nine minutes and 29 seconds. The Minnesota BCA employed nearly 50 analysts and technicians, and the FBI 20, to investigate the case. Nelson said more than 50 Minneapolis Police Department members have been interviewed, including the responding officers and training overseers. More than 200 civilian witnesses have been interviewed as well, Nelson said, some of who did not see the actual event.

Medical personnel and first responders were interviewed, Nelson said.

Nelson told the jury about something called a "bait stamp system," which is a way for the attorneys to keep track of all the evidence and information in the case.

"We are approaching 50,000 bait-stamped items," he said. "So this case is about much more than nine minutes and 29 seconds."

Nelson asked the jury to focus on four locations: Cup Foods, the Mercedes Benz, squad #320 and Hennepin County Medical Center.

The defense attorney started with Cup Foods, where a clerk called 911 to report George Floyd as "drunk," saying "he's not acting right."

Nelson said the jurors will hear evidence of Floyd ingesting drugs before being arrested. He said that the jury will see that former officer Thomas Lane drew his weapon at Floyd.

"You will see and hear everything that these officers and Mr. Floyd say to each other," he said. "The evidence will show that when confronted by police, Mr. Floyd put drugs in his mouth in an effort to conceal them from police."

Nelson told the jury that when officers respond to a routine event, "it often evolves into a greater and more serious event."

He referenced the search warrants executed on the vehicles, saying that two pills were located and revealed to be a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Lane and former officer J. Alexander Kueng both asked Floyd "what he was on," Nelson said, and Floyd told them nothing.

Nelson said one bystander on the video can be heard telling Floyd, "Get in the car, you can't win."

He spoke to the jury about Floyd's size and said that three officers could not restrain him. He said because the neighborhood is considered high crime, there were other cameras that captured the scene. The squad car, he said, could be seen shaking as the officers tried to get Floyd inside.

"This was not an easy struggle," he said.

Floyd "appeared to continue to struggle to these officers," Nelson said, so much so that they decided to apply the "maximal restraint technique." He said it used to be called the hobble.

Ultimately, Nelson told the jury, they will have to determine whether there was a reasonable use of force.

"You will learn about rapidly evolving situations and the Minneapolis Police Department's decision-making model," he said. "And you will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do during his 19-year career."

"The use of force is not attractive," Nelson added.

Nelson told the jury that they will also learn about pills found in the squad car, which were identified as methamphetamine with traces of fentanyl, and had Floyd's DNA on them.

Finally, Nelson spoke about the fourth location: HCMC. He said that paramedics arrived on scene at 8:27 p.m., just 19 minutes after Kueng and Lane arrived, and within six minutes of it being referred to as a "code three." They picked up Floyd and loaded him into the ambulance instead of administering resuscitative efforts on the scene due to the crowd, he said.

Floyd was brought to HCMC, where efforts to save Floyd were made, Nelson said. "Later that evening, Mr. Floyd was pronounced dead," Nelson said.

Nelson said the jury will hear about conversations Dr. Baker, the medical examiner, had about the cause of death and what it means. Nelson pointed out that Floyd had "none of the telltale signs of asphyxiation," either of bruising or hemorrhaging. "(Baker) did not determine it to be a mechanical or positional asphyxia death," Nelson said.

Nelson told the jurors that fentanyl and meth were found in Floyd's system. He pointed out other medical issues that were found in Floyd's body. He said that the state was "not satisfied" with Baker's work, so they contracted with other experts to contradict him.

Nelson said he will show the jury that Floyd died of cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, the coronary disease, drug ingestion and adrenaline, which impacted "an already compromised heart."

"When you hear the actual evidence, and when you apply the law, reason and common sense, there will be only one just verdict," Nelson said. "Not guilty."

10:30 a.m.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell ended his opening statement Monday talking to the jury about George Floyd as a person.

He told jurors that they will learn more from upcoming witnesses about his life and background.

"We want you to know something about who George Floyd was as a person," he said. "Because he was somebody to a lot of other bodies in the world."

10:11 a.m.

"Nine two nine," prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said when the jurors finished watching a bystander video of George Floyd under former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

He said those are the three most important numbers in the trial: Nine minutes and 29 seconds, during which Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Blackwell also drew the jury's attention to the off-duty first responder who asked the officers to check Floyd's pulse, and then called 911.

He told the jury that experts will explain that the prone position used on Floyd should only be used briefly to get a suspect under police control, "because of the potential to obstruct airways."

"Above all, the police are trained on the side position," he said. "You turn them over on their side as soon as possible" to allow them to recover, Blackwell explained.

He spoke to the jury about what the state will show them to prove both intent and medical causation.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide, that it's murder," he said. "You can believe your eyes."

Blackwell went through some of the other possible causes of death, telling the jury that they will learn Floyd did not die from a drug overdose or a heart arrhythmia.

The jury was shown a copy of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office report on Floyd's death. Blackwell pointed out that the manner of death is homicide.

"It simply means that the person died at the hands of another," he said.

Blackwell went on to the cause of death, which is listed as cardiopulmonary arrest. He said that means that the heart stops and the lungs stop.

Blackwell said "complicating" factors listed were "law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

Blackwell said the jurors will hear about Floyd's medical conditions, but said that he lived "day in and day out" with those conditions until that nine minutes and 29 seconds under Chauvin's knee.

"That was the only day he didn't survive," Blackwell said.

10:03 a.m.

The first video the prosecution showed jurors during opening statements was a bystander video of George Floyd under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell showed the jury the video after describing in detail what they were about to see.

9:35 a.m.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell began his opening statement in the trial of Derek Chauvin by showing the jury a photo of the Minneapolis police badge.

"It's a small badge that carries with it a large responsibility and a large accountability to the public," Blackwell said.

Blackwell spoke to the jury about the officer's oath, including "never employing unnecessary force or violence."

“You will learn that on May 25 of 2020, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said. “That he put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him until the very breath, no ladies and gentlemen, until the very life was squeezed out of him.”

Blackwell said that Chauvin knew that Floyd was in handcuffs, unarmed and defenseless.

“You will learn what happened in those 9 minutes and 29 seconds when Mr. Derek Chauvin was applying this excessive force,” he said.

Blackwell prepared the jury for what they will see on video presented in the courtroom. He said they will hear Floyd say 27 times “I can’t breathe.”

“You will hear him say, ‘Tell my kids I love them,’” Blackwell said. “’You will hear him say, about his fear of dying, ‘I’ll probably die this way.’”

Blackwell added, “You will hear him cry out in pain. ‘My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts,’” Blackwell said. “While he’s crying out, Mr. Chauvin never moves.”

Blackwell said that for 4 minutes and 44 seconds Floyd cried out for his life, along with bystanders asking Chauvin to get up. But for the remaining 4 minutes and 44 seconds, Blackwell said, Floyd was either “unconscious, breathless or pulseless.”

“You will hear his voice get heavier, you will hear his words further apart, you will hear his voice get shallower and shallower and finally stops,” Black well said. For roughly 53 seconds, Blackwell said, Floyd will be silent and largely still aside for some movements. Blackwell said those are involuntary movements.

“You will see that he does not let up and he does not get up, even when Mr. Floyd does not have a pulse,” Blackwell said. “It continues on, ladies and gentlemen, even when the ambulance arrives on the scene.”

Blackwell told the jury that they will learn about the Minneapolis Police Department use of force policy. He said that force must be evaluated from moment to moment.

“What may be reasonable in the first moment may not be reasonable in the fourth moment,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the jurors will hear from Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who will tell them that Chauvin’s conduct was not appropriate use of force.

Blackwell told the jury that they will hear from police officers, bystanders, medical experts, experts in police conduct, a forensic pathologist, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, among other witnesses.

“This case is not about all police, or all policing,” he said. “Police officers have difficult jobs.”

He said police officers often need to make split-second decisions, and the jury will hear from many police officers who take seriously the sanctity of life.

“This case is about Mr. Derek Chauvin and not about any of those men and women,” Blackwell said. “This case is not about split-second decision-making."

The 9:29 used by the prosecution was originally reported as 8:46, based on a bystander video from the scene. That number has become a symbol and rallying cry for activists in the discussion around police use of force against Black Americans. On Monday morning George Floyd's family and supporters knelt for 8:46 outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

9:25 a.m.

Judge Cahill welcomed the jury for the Derek Chauvin trial by saying "You'll be the judge of the facts, and I'll be the judge of the law."

Cahill went on to give the jurors instructions that will help them parse through the upcoming weeks of witness testimony and evidence.

He reminded jurors of their responsibility to filter out any outside information about the case.

"You should avoid all news if possible," Cahill said. "But at the very least, you should avoid coverage of this case."

9 a.m.

Before opening statements got underway on Monday, prosecutor Matthew Frank made a motion to clarify that the defense cannot share anything about George Floyd's "subjective state of mind" in opening statements.

Frank said the prosecution foresees a "potential problem" if the defense brings up the idea of Floyd resisting arrest. The prosecution acknowledged that the same rule will apply to their own opening statement.

"I essentially agree," defense attorney Eric Nelson said. "We're stating the objective observations of the police officers and the people who were there." He said he knows that Floyd's "subjective internal process is off-limits."

Judge Peter Cahill said statements like "he appeared to not be complying" are admissible, but "he was resisting" is not.

Ahead of the motion, Cahill dismissed the 15th juror, a white man in his 20s. He was a "temporary alternate" in case any of the other 14 jurors did not make it Monday morning.

Lee Hutton, an attorney who is offering context on the trial for KARE 11, said he believes that the jury is "very diverse."

"We all have biases," he said. "And that's not necessarily a bad thing, it's just kind of what our experiences are in the world."

Hutton said generally jurors tend to be older, but there are several people in their 20s and 30s on this jury. He pointed out that the younger the person, the more accepting they were of the phrase "Black Lives Matter."

While four jurors identify as Black, two of those people are immigrants. Hutton said those people represent very different backgrounds.

"The attorneys are very well-versed that they may have different cultural understandings," he said.

While he as an African American man with parents who grew up in Jim Crow may have one view, Hutton said, an African immigrant who came to the U.S. for a better life may have another.

8:45 a.m.

Saying it should not be a difficult trial, the lead attorney for the family of George Floyd said it's time for "whole justice," something that Black Americans deserve and traditionally have not had.

"This case is not hard," said attorney Ben Crump, surrounded by his legal team, Floyd's family members and civil rights legend the Rev. Al Sharpton, "when you watch the torture video of George Floyd... Derek Chauvin should be held criminally liable for the death of George Floyd. We have every right to get whole justice, civil justice and criminal justice."

Earlier this month, the Floyd family settled a civil suit with the city of Minneapolis for a record $27 million.

Crump told reporters and a gathered crowd that Chauvin's defense team is preparing to assassinate Floyd's character and claim that it was a drug overdose that killed him, not Chauvin's conduct.

"What killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force," Crump insisted.

"Mechanical asphyxiation by homicide," added his associate Tony Romanucci.

Rev. Sharpton said this case is about a man who was lynched using a knee, and voiced his opinion that the outcome will speak volumes about justice for Black people across the U.S.

"Make no mistake about it, Chauvin is in the courtroom, but America is on trial... that's why we're here," Sharpton said.

After members of Floyd's family spoke, they took a knee in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in a bystander video.

Sunday, March 28

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people marched in the streets of Minneapolis, calling for justice for George Floyd in the hours before Chauvin's trial.

Later Sunday evening, George Floyd's family joined Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump at a prayer vigil and rally beginning at Greater Friendship Missionary Church in Minneapolis.

"The United States' ability to deal with police accountability is on trial," Sharpton told a large group of assembled news media before the vigil.

George Floyd's brother, Philonise, was among the many relatives in attendance.

"(Chauvin) took the soul out of my brother's body, as he begged for his mama. He said, 'tell my kids I love them.' No man should have to do that," Philonise Floyd said. "I need justice for George. We need a conviction."

Over the weekend the city of Minneapolis announced they would be increasing the number of 911 operators in emergency call centers, and implementing a plan called Operation Safety Net to protect the community in case of unrest around the trial.