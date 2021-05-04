Live: 'That is not what we teach,' MPD chief says of Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said former officer Derek Chauvin violated several policies when he restrained George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic. Have a question you'd like to hear our trial experts answer? Send it to lraguse@kare11.com or text it to 763-797-7215.

Monday, April 5

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo takes the stand

Doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead testifies he believed hypoxia caused the cardiac arrest

Judge tells attorneys that testimony from officers condemning Chauvin's use of force will soon become 'cumulative'

Friday, veteran Minneapolis police officer Lt. Zimmerman called Chauvin's actions 'totally unnecessary'

Judge adjourned court before noon Friday with trial ahead of schedule

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified against his former officer on Monday, saying that Derek Chauvin violated multiple policies in his restraint of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death. Arradondo fired Chauvin and the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest within 24 hours.

Prosecutors called Arradondo to the stand late Monday morning. He said after reviewing bystander video, surveillance footage and body camera video, he believes Chauvin's actions violated MPD's policies on de-escalation, use of force, and rendering medical aid to people in custody.

"Once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy, it is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values," Arradondo said.

Before the jury came in on Monday, Judge Peter Cahill told prosecutors that testimony from other officers giving opinions on Chauvin's use of force will soon become "cumulative."

"You're not going to be able to ask every officer, 'What would you have done differently?'" Cahill said.

The first witness to take the stand Monday was Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who attempted to resuscitate George Floyd and then pronounced him dead on May 25, 2020. He said at the time he believed that "hypoxia," or insufficient oxygen, was the most likely cause of cardiac arrest.

The prosecution called 19 witnesses to the stand last week, including multiple Minneapolis police supervisors. In a significant moment for the prosecution, the longest-serving officer on the force and the head of the homicide unit called Chauvin's use of force "totally unnecessary." Chauvin's direct supervisor on that night said the former officer did not immediately tell him what type of force he used, or how long he used it.

Bystander video viewed across the globe, along with police body camera footage, showed Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Week two of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial will get underway at 9:15 morning, possibly including testimony from MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo.



At 8:30, there will be a motion hearing for some legal issues to be discussed.https://t.co/hukpVJlPeD — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

LIVE UPDATES

Monday, April 5

2:20 p.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson began his cross-examination of Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo by asking how long it has been since he arrested someone. The chief acknowledged that it has been a long time.

Nelson asked Arradondo several questions about the MPD use-of-force policy. He asked the chief to describe the difference between active aggression and active resistance.

Nelson starts out, like he did with Lt. Zimmerman, pointing out his current experiences are not working the streets.



Nelson: When was the last time you actually arrested a suspect?



Arradondo: It's been many years, sir. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Arradondo confirmed that MPD policy has changed over the years.

Nelson also asked Arradondo to confirm that the "objective reasonableness" standard means that an officer on a scene has to make decisions based on the information they have at the time. Hindsight cannot be used when making a judgment about whether the decision was reasonable.

Nelson: Is approaching a motor vehicle one of the most dangerous initiations of contact for an officer?



Chief Arradondo: "I don't have the exact statistics on it, it certainly is an encounter officers are more heightened." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Nelson asked Arradondo if de-escalation can include the use of force. He said he is not familiar with that.

"Threatening use of force or threatening verbally, I'm more familiar with that," he said.

1:30 p.m.

After a lunch break, prosecutor Steve Schleicher continued questioning Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Schleicher asked Arradondo to talk through the de-escalation options written into MPD policy. He said that officers are trained in these different techniques.

"This body of knowledge that they've been taught should at least be forefront" when officers respond to a scene, the chief said.

MPD receives more than 100,000 calls for service per year. In 2019, Arradondo said about 4,500 of those were calls for an “emotionally distressed person."

Arradondo said MPD policy for dealing with individuals in crisis indicates that officers are told to use de-escalation and incorporate the values of "protection, safety and sanctity of life."

The chief said Minneapolis police officers are trained to provide basic medical care, because they often arrive at a scene before EMS gets there.

"It's very vital because those seconds are vital," he said. "Officers carry tourniquets."

Arradondo said the "duty to render aid" is written into MPD policy. In a medical emergency, the policy states that while waiting for an ambulance, the officers "shall provide any necessary first aid consistent with their MPD training as soon as practical."

Minneapolis police officers also carry Narcan, the chief said, to administer to a person experiencing an overdose.

Schleicher asked Arradondo about the MPD use-of-force policy, and Arradondo said that the "sanctity of life" has been a cornerstone of the policy since 2016.

"Of all the things that we do as peace officers for the Minneapolis Police Department," Arradondo said, "It is my firm belief that the one singular incident we will be judged forever on, will be our use of force."

He said while it is important that his officers get home safe at night, it is also important that their community members get home safe.

Arradondo said using a restraint is considered use of force. The standard MPD operates under is "objectively reasonable force." That's further defined as: "The amount and type of force that would be considered rational and logical to an officer on the scene."

The factors the officers are asked to use are:

The severity of the crime

Whether the person poses an immediate threat to officers

Whether the person is actively resisting arrest or fleeing

Schleicher asked Arradondo about the crime of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, which was the original call that led to Floyd's arrest. Arradondo said it would not typically lead to an arrest, and would not be considered severe especially in light of the recent higher rates of violent crime in Minneapolis.

Arradondo explained the MPD's "critical decision making model." He said it's based on research that shows if officers treat people with respect and establish "neutral' engagements, "our communities are more likely to cooperate with us." He said employee wellness goes up, as well.

The model starts with gathering information, then threat or risk assessment, then authority to act. An officer would go back to their training in MPD policy to determine what authority they have to act at that point, Arradondo said. The next step is "goals and action." Arradondo said the purpose of the model is to develop consistency in the way officers respond to the community.

Arradondo said that when someone is handcuffed, officers have a "duty of care" to that person.

"When someone is in our custody, regardless if they're a suspect, we have an obligation to make sure that we provide for their care," he said.

Schleicher showed the jury portions of MPD policy dealing with chokeholds and neck restraints. One action that is sanctioned when a subject is actively resisting and other methods have failed is an "unconscious neck restraint," with the aim of causing the person to pass out. However, that method is not to be used against subjects who are merely "passively resisting," Arradondo confirmed.

Arradondo said he first learned about George Floyd the night of May 25, 2020 as Floyd was being transported to HCMC. At that point, the chief was told that Floyd would likely not make it. He said he contacted the BCA, which handles the investigation for "critical incidents." He then briefed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The chief asked his deputy to pull up the surveillance camera from 38th and Chicago so that he could watch footage of what happened. He could not hear audio and could only see the backs of the officers, he said.

"I viewed that video in its entirety and quite frankly there was really nothing in terms of the actions ... that really jumped out at me," he said.

Then close to midnight, Arradondo said a community member contacted him and asked him, "Chief, have you seen the video of your officer choking and killing that man at 38th and Chicago?" Within minutes, he said he saw the bystander video that would soon go viral across the country and the world.

At this point, Arradondo told Schleicher he has reviewed the surveillance video, bystander video and body camera videos from the officers involved.

Arradondo said Chauvin's actions were not in line with MPD de-escalation policy.

"That action is not de-escalation, and when we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life and when we talk about the principles and values we have, that action goes contrary to what we're taught," he said.

He said Chauvin's technique is not a "trained" Minneapolis Police Department technique and "it violates our policy."

"A conscious neck restraint by policy includes light to moderate pressure," he said. "When I look at the facial expression of Mr. Floyd, that does not indicate light to moderate pressure."

Arradondo said Chauvin's actions also violated the department's use-of-force policy.

"It has to be objectively reasonable," he said. "We have to take into account the circumstances, information, the threat to the officers, the threat to others, and the severity of that. So that is not part of our policy, that is not what we teach."

Arradondo said the restraint should have ended "once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting. And certainly once he was in distress and trying to communicate that."

"Once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy, it is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values," Arradondo said.

The police chief also said that Chauvin violated the policy in terms of rendering aid, by not giving Floyd medical attention.

11:15 a.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand late Monday morning to testify in the trial of his former officer.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked the chief about the department's motto: "To protect with courage and serve with compassion."

"We are oftentimes the first face of government that our communities will see, and we will oftentimes meet them at their worst moments," Arradondo said. "The badge that I wear ... means a lot, because the first time that we interact with our community members may be the only time that they have an interaction."

Arradondo added, "It's very important that we meet our community in that space, treating them with dignity."

Now @MinneapolisPD Chief Medaria Arradondo is testifying pic.twitter.com/CaMILOVUxA — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Schleicher asked Arradondo about trainings and continuing education for police officers. He said the trainings should, and do, evolve with the times.

Arradondo told the prosecutor that as a patrol officer, he has had to use force before. Schleicher asked the chief to talk about his promotion up through the ranks with Minneapolis police, and then asked for an overview of the department structure.

Schleicher asked Arradondo about the pre-service and continuing education trainings that MPD officers receive.

The training that officers get today is far better than when he was a cadet, Arradondo says. — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) April 5, 2021

Arradondo said in pre-service training, recruits and cadets learn about city law, procedural justice, critical thinking, defense tactics, and "basic indoctrination into the Minneapolis Police Department." They then go into field training, where they're teamed up with a mentor for several months.

Once they're fully sworn in, officers are required to take annual in-service trainings on topics like critical incident training, crisis intervention training, defensive tactics and basic CPR, Arradondo said.

"We put a lot of time, energy and resources into our training," he said. "Training is absolutely, vitally essential to use as a department."

He said this recurring training re-emphasizes "not only our policies, but really our values as a police department, and what our community expects of us."

Arradondo said the training is important because police officers do not have the luxury of being judged on their "body of work." He said community members will instead say, "I'm going to grade you on how you're doing during this call, during this interaction."

The chief said trauma impacts not only the community, but the officers who serve it.

"We do a great deal of training and work on officer wellness, because we need to make sure that our officers are well when they're interacting with our communities," he said.

We do a great deal of work in wellness with officers because we need to make sure our officers are well when they interact with our community, Arradondo says. — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) April 5, 2021

Arradondo said Minneapolis police officers are required to be familiar with department policies and procedures.

Schleicher then asked the chief about the department's "code of ethics" and the professional policing policy.

"It's really about treating people with dignity and respect above all else, at the highest level," Arradondo said. "It's that we see each other as necessary, that we value one another, and it's really about treating people with the dignity and respect that they deserve."

Schleicher asked the chief to read two bullet points from the MPD's professional policing policy.

"Be courteous, respectful, polite and professional," and "Ensure that the length of any detention is no longer than necessary to take appropriate action for the known or suspected offense."

Arradondo said the department has implemented policy to inform officers that civilians have a First Amendment right to record audio or video of them, as long as they are not obstructing the officers' activity. He said that policy has been in place since May of 2016.

The chief explained the concept of "de-escalation," which he described as using time, options and resources to stabilize a situation peacefully. He said de-escalation was not mentioned when he became an officer in 1989, but in the late 1990s or 2000 the term entered the conversation along with more understanding of mental health issues.

Arradondo said although the term was not yet popularized back then, he used de-escalation while on patrol. "A lot of it hinged on communication, and listening, and verbal skills," he said.

Chief Arradondo goes over MPD code of conduct that says to be courteous, respectful, polite and professional... as well as detention of a suspect to last no longer than needed. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Schleicher showed the jury a section of the MPD policy that says de-escalation is "mandatory, when reasonable" to minimize the use of physical force.

The policy also directs officers to consider whether a person's noncompliance is due to an "inability to comply." Officers are told to take into account the influence of drugs or alcohol, or a "behavioral crisis."

Arradondo said that last factor is the one his officers likely encounter the most.

"If someone loses a job, that can trigger a behavioral crisis," Arradondo said. "If someone loses a loved one, that can trigger a behavioral crisis."

"When we get the call from our communities, it may not often be their best day, and they may be experiencing something very traumatic," the chief added. "We may be the first and last time they have an interaction with a Minneapolis police officer, and so we have to make it count. It matters."

10:55 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson began cross-examining Dr. Bradford Langenfeld by asking about other things that might cause hypoxia.

"Certain drugs can cause hypoxia," he said. "Agreed?"

Langenfeld agreed that drugs including fentanyl and methamphetamine can cause hypoxia.

Nelson asked the doctor about the carbon dioxide level in Floyd's blood gas sample, which was a little over 100. The doctor said 35-45 would be normal in a healthy person. Langenfeld said fentanyl can cause increased carbon dioxide levels.

Nelson asked Langenfeld if someone can still be killed by fentanyl, even if they have a history of opiate abuse. Langenfeld said yes, they can.

Eric Nelson is cross-examining Dr. Langenfeld concerning possibilities of drugs causing the death. George Floyd was not given Narcan, etc. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Nelson asked Langenfeld if he or the paramedics provided Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opiate overdose. He said no.

Upon redirect, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked the doctor to clarify his last answer.

"Administering Narcan to someone who potentially suffered a fentanyl overdose, once that person is in cardiac arrest, the administration of Narcan would provide no benefit," Langenfeld said.

The doctor also clarified that carbon dioxide would be expectedly high when someone is in cardiac arrest. "In my estimation the blood gas in this case wasn't very strong evidence for one cause or another," he said.

9:50 a.m.

The state called the doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead to the stand on Monday.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell questioned Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who said that he tried to resuscitate Floyd on May 25, 2020. He said Floyd was in cardiac arrest when he came into the Hennepin County Medical Center.

State: What was his condition? // He was in cardiac arrest. Langenfeld says he it was absolutely an emergency situation. — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) April 5, 2021

Floyd arrived in the emergency room at about 8:55 p.m., Langenfeld said. CPR had already been started. Blackwell asked if Floyd's heart was beating on its own at any point, and Langenfeld replied, "not to a degree sufficient to sustain life."

The paramedics who brought Floyd in said he had been restrained by officers. Langenfeld testified that they did not mention a potential drug overdose or heart attack. Those are among the possible causes of death that Chauvin's attorney plans to use in his defense.

Langenfeld told the prosecutor that he did not receive any report that officers had attempted to give Floyd CPR.

"It's well known that any amount of time that a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome," he said. "Approximately 10 to 15% decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered."

Langenfeld testified that Floyd was in PEA, or Pulseless Electrical Activity, which he said can suggest hypoxia, or low oxygen.

Dr. Langenfield testifies that Floyd was in PEA Pulseless electrical activity -- which he says can suggest hypoxia -- low oxygen. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Langenfeld described the ways he and his team attempted to resuscitate Floyd, including inserting an IV directly into Floyd's bone.

Prosecutor Blackwell asked Langenfeld to go through the "H's and T's of advanced cardiac life support" and describe conditions that can cause cardiac arrest. The doctor said he felt some causes were "less likely" based on information from paramedics and from his exam of Floyd.

He said because the paramedics did not report any heart attack symptoms, he did not think that was likely. There was also no report of an overdose, he said, so he did not feel there was a specific toxin that they could give an antidote for.

He also considered acidosis, in particular "excited delirium." He said that there was no report that Floyd was very sweaty or "extremely agitated," which are common with excited delirium. "I didn't have any reason to believe that that was the case here," he said.

Langenfeld said he felt that hypoxia, or "oxygen insufficiency" was more likely than the other possibilities. "Asphyxia" is another commonly used term.

Once Dr. Langenfeld determined that they could not resuscitate Floyd, he pronounced him dead.

9:20 a.m.

The judge held a "Schwartz hearing" off audio and video on Monday, to identify potential juror misconduct. It's currently unclear what prompted the hearing. Judge Peter Cahill said he found no evidence of wrongdoing after questioning the jurors.

During the break we got some information on the strange issue with the jury this morning. The pool reporters say Judge Cahill appeared to show them a social media post and vaguely asked them about it -- but none of them seemed to know what it was. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Defense attorney Eric Nelson also stated his objection to last week's testimony from Lt. Richard Zimmerman, who said he believed Chauvin's conduct was "totally unnecessary."

The judge and attorneys also discussed parameters around upcoming testimony from Sgt. Ker Yang, who will testify about the Minneapolis Police Department's crisis intervention training.

Judge Cahill says if Yang's testimony is a summary of training given -- that is fine -- but prosecution can't play videos and have Yang talk about how officers should have acted. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Cahill said after the training sergeant and the two expert witnesses testify about whether Chauvin's use of force was appropriate, the state will need to stop focusing on that topic.

"We are getting to the point of being cumulative," Cahill said. "You're not going to be able to ask every officer, 'What would you have done differently?'"

9 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has made a motion to have the entirety of Derek Chauvin's body camera video submitted as evidence in the trial.

The prosecution played the videos but only showed part of Chauvin's, and cut off the other officers' cameras early.

Court underway. Now the motion --



Nelson wants the entirety of the police body cameras submitted as evidence in the case. (The prosecution only played portions of Chauvin's and cut off the videos of the other three officers early) — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Nelson said that the videos have to be included in full to show the "totality of circumstances." But prosecutor Matthew Frank said some of the footage is not relevant, including the part that relates to whether or not Floyd passed a counterfeit bill.

The videos also include hearsay, Frank said.

Friday, April 2

The testimony during the first week was often emotional, with several witnesses breaking down into tears while recalling the events they witnessed at 38th and Chicago last year as Floyd was arrested and restrained by Minneapolis police.

The court heard from George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross about their relationship and his struggles with opiate addiction; Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who wanted to give Floyd medical aid at the scene; MMA fighter Donald Williams, who said he recognized Chauvin's actions as a "blood choke;" and several minors, one of whom shot the now-viral video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Friday's proceedings ended early after Judge Peter Cahill said the trial was running ahead of schedule. The trial is estimated to last about four weeks.

What's ahead

Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty told KARE 11 that this week the jury can expect to hear expert testimony involving everything from use of force to cause of death.

"Expert testimony can be dry, and sometimes depending on your expert, they can speak in language that, like anybody does in their own job, that nobody else really understands," Moriarty said. "So it's really going to be the state's job to make sure they break that down so that it's understandable to the jury."

Moriarty expects to hear more testimony this week from law enforcement on use of force, including from Inspector Katie Blackwell who was the commander in charge of MPD's training unit last year. She said we might also hear from a use of force expert put on by the state to talk about Chauvin's actions, and possibly someone from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County chief medical examiner, is a key witness as Floyd's cause of death continues to be a focus in the trial. He conducted the autopsy, stating the cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and that the manner of death was "homicide."