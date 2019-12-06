MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will host the 2nd annual Midland Young Leaders Challenge with General Tommy Franks on today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday). The two-day workshop is a world-class summer leadership program in which 33 of the top performing high school juniors in Midland County will participate in an intensive workshop where they will be challenged to improve their leadership ability and confidence through persuasive communication, character and leadership development. In addition, students will be confronted with practical leadership and ethical scenarios and then challenged to address them in a persuasive speech competition.

The program is held in partnership with The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute & Museum and Midland Independent School District. Partial funding is provided by the Henry Foundation and Potts and Sibley Foundation. Program curriculum is designed around General Franks’ four stars of leadership: character, common vision, communication and caring. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with General Franks and prominent Midland leaders, as well as compete to earn scholarships and to attend the national Four Star Leadership program hosted by General Tommy Franks in Edmond, Oklahoma in July.

“I look forward to working with the students this summer as they develop their leadership skills,” said General Franks.

“The Midland Young Leaders Challenge is sure to provide life-changing experiences to all attendees.” “Midland College is proud to be a community sponsor for the Midland Young Leaders Challenge with General Tommy Franks,” said Steve Thomas, Midland College president. “We are looking forward to hosting a select group of outstanding high school students as they participate in fast-paced, high-level, interactive summer sessions that will enable them to discover their natural leadership abilities.”

Workshop activities will be held in Room 101 of the Marie Hall Academic Building on the MC campus between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday and Thursday, June 13-14. The workshop will culminate on Thursday evening, June 13, with an awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. and will include a keynote speech from Patrick Payton and comments from General Franks.