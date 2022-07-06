Gas in Texas is expensive, but it could be worse

California has the highest average gas prices in the country according to AAA.

ODESSA, Texas — Compared to states like California, Texas is in a better spot when it comes to gas prices, and the Permian Basin is part of that.

Oil prices keep going higher and higher and higher.

"Russians started making the tensions in Ukraine and then you really saw the price go higher to 90 to a 100, but as of today we're at 120," said Kirk Edwards, former Permian Basin Petroleum Association chair and current CEO of Latigo Petroleum.

So right now, business in the Basin is booming.

"You can tell things are really hopping and that is definitely is because oil and natural gas prices are both are peaking at the same time, both of them are," said Edwards.

We're also producing a lot of oil and gas for the country.

"The great thing about being in the Permian Basin, there's no federal land, so they can't overreach like they can in New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, some of the other states that have so much federal land in them, those states are so much quieter than we are here in the Permian Basin just because of the rules and regulations," said Edwards.

When it comes to gas prices, Texas also has it better than a lot of places in the country.

"The oil goes into refineries, the refineries are the ones that make the gasoline, everybody buys the gasoline for the same price coming out of the refineries but then they get marked up so the service stations are the ones that get the gasoline.... it's not the oil companies that set the gasoline price," Edwards said.

Edwards continued, "If you live in New Mexico, if you live in California, you're getting taxed a tremendous amount more for that gasoline, that's the state doing it, Texas doesn't do that like these other states do."

As for when gas prices could go down, its unclear.