MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland homeowner is asking drivers to pay extra attention while driving through alleyways after several of her utilities were knocked out for a couple of days.

The low sitting meters are only about 3 feet off the ground and connected to gas lines under the alleys putting them in sometimes inconvenient locations to drivers.

In most cases, the meters are lined against a fence, but for some residents, the meters sit out in the open and hover into driveways.

A gas meter sits in front of a home in Midland

For the Thomas family, who live on the west side of Midland near Wadley Avenue, a small crash into a meter knocked dislodged a pipe connected to their meter.

The damage left the family without the use of their stove, no hot water, or the use of their home's heater.

Unfortunately, repairs for these kinds of accidents are often not a quick fix.

The repairs require coordination from several different agencies for the safety of everyone involved.

First, a gas provider must turn off the gas.

Second, a plumber has to repair the damage.

Third, an inspector from the city must evaluate the repair.

Lastly, the home's gas provider has to turn the gas back on.

A process that can often take more than 24 hours.

In the winter, that can mean a cold night for a family, and a less than ideal start to their morning.

