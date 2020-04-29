MIDLAND, Texas — Garfield St. will be closed from Front St. to Industrial Ave.on Friday, May 1.
Union Pacific Railroad will be performing maintenance on the railroad crossing throughout the day.
KWES
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
