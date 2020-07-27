Crane man dies after head-on crash in Gaines County

The vehicles collided head-on late Saturday night northwest of Seminole.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A man from Crane, Texas, is dead after a head-on collision in Gaines County late Saturday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Lorenzo Venancio Estrada was heading southbound on State HWY 214, about 8 miles northwest of Seminole.

For unknown reasons, Estrada veered into the northbound lane, striking a GMC SUV head-on.

Estrada was pronounced dead at University Medical Center early Sunday morning.

The driver of the SUV, Laura Munoz Solis of Aurora, Colorado, sustained minor injuries and was treated at University Medical Center. Her three teenage passengers were not seriously hurt.