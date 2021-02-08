Future of MCM Ice in limbo after equipment failure

The ice rink itself is down, but bumper cars and bounce houses remain open daily to serve guests.

ODESSA, Texas — The ice rink at Music City Mall is a staple in West Texas. It's one of the only ice rinks in the region.

"About three weeks ago the refrigeration system, the compressors, they just died," Larry Langford, a skating instructor at MCM Ice, said. "After all these years they finally died. When you don't have any refrigeration you go from an ice rink, to a wading pool, to concrete."

A spokesperson for Music City Mall tells NewsWest 9 they are in the process of getting bids to determine next steps for the ice rink.

Mall officials tell us that anything that is done at MCM Ice will take time due to the continued supply chain disruptions.

"We are not thinking about any retail store at MCM Ice, we are trying to go with something recreational," Matt Rist, Spokesperson for Music City Mall said. "We will decide as soon as we can. We can’t speculate until we know more from the bidding process."

In a social media post shared by the Odessa Jackalopes, they express how this rink has served "as a home away from home."

A special statement from the Jacks about MCM Ice. https://t.co/kIl9lv3qwU pic.twitter.com/HOaSTcyX2j — Odessa Jackalopes (@LetsGoJacks) August 1, 2021

In the same post, they also stated their support for a petition that has been going around the community to preserve the ice rink. At the moment, the petition has over 1,000 signatures.