Skillpoint Alliance helping provide the Permian Basin with more skilled workers

MIDLAND, Texas — Here in the Permian Basin there is a need for skilled trade workers like electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and more.

Friday at the Midland College Advanced Technology Center, 14 people graduated the four week pre-apprentice electrical program. Some already have a job lined up.

This program was completely free to them thanks to Skillpoint Alliance, a non-profit working with the Permian Strategic Partnership and Midland College.

The program is only four weeks, and students learn everything they need to know to get a job that's in high demand and pays well.

Future electricians picked up their certificates after taking the course to learn the basics of the trade.

"We've learned about basically how electricity works, we've learned how to create complete circuits, we've learned about the safety factors involved. We've learned about some simple switches," said Elizabeth Jones, a graduate of the program.

The program gives student the tools to move up in the electrical field and can even lead to a job.

"I had never held a hand tool before this program so they had to show me everything, so this program is for sure the reason I got this job," said Jones.

The program is partnered with Midland College.

"One of the pieces of high education that people forget about is the necessity of providing our community with highly trained workforce professionals, so electrical training in the Permian Basin is certainly high wage, it's an in demand occupation," said Jennifer Myers, Associate Vice President of Workforce Education Office for Midland College.

An occupation that is needed to keep the Permian Basin running.

"We have trouble replacing electrical professionals and plumbing professionals in skilled trades in the oil and gas industry but other parts of our community also, so, these sorts of skilled training and accreditations really go a long way to replace that work force and help folks in Midland get great jobs, well-paying jobs but also moves along the workforce in Midland," said Midland City Council member Lori Blong.

Which is why groups all over Midland are coming together to promote programs like this and grow students.

"Right now we see a lot of partnerships between MISD, Midland College, the city and various other groups to push work force development forward, its a critical need in our community, for the industry, for local plumbers and electrical contractors and we need skilled trades to be able to move things forward in Midland," said Blong.