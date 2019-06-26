MIDLAND, Texas — The Odessa Pathway to Teaching is Ector County ISD’s teacher training and certification program. It’s a district-led program centered around hands-on, in person training with experienced ECISD educators. Successful apprentices will make a two-year commitment to teaching in Ector County.

ECISD is looking for aspiring teachers who are ready to give Ector County students the outstanding education they deserve. If you don’t yet have a teaching certificate, but you’re looking for a rewarding career, know the power of a great teacher, and want to make a difference for kids in Ector County, this program is for you.

Ector County ISD educators and instructional leaders with years of classroom experience have designed a specialized training program that focuses on the most important skills effective educators bring to their classrooms. It is ECSID's believe that a great education can make a difference in the lives of students and their community. Ector County ISD is a growing district, and this program is proof of ECISD's commitment to preparing great teachers to meet the community’s needs.

Interested in teaching in ECISD? You are invited to come learn more about ECSID's alternative certification program in a special program overview session that takes place today from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Ector County ISD Conference Room E. located at 802 N Sam Houston.

This session will provide information on earning your teaching license with Odessa Pathway to Teaching, and will focus on the following items: Program requirements, Application and program timeline, TExES test preparation, In-person training and personalized coaching and Online coursework.

Find more information at www.ectorcountyisd.org/pathway