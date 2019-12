ODESSA, Texas — One of the victims of a double murder in Odessa will be laid to rest on December 4.

Joseph Granado, 36, will be laid to rest at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 1 p.m. The burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

A rosary service will be held on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. also at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

For more information on Granado and his services you can read his obituary here.

