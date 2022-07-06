Funeral home in Andrews shows support for Uvalde

ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Corgill Funeral Home will be donating register books to the families of the victims during the Uvalde school shooting.
"So we have them out because we felt like the community needed somewhere to come and express their grief for the tragedy in Uvalde," said the Prearrangement Director Saralyn Phillips. "And somewhere to let these families know we care and support them and like I said somewhere for them to express their own grief because it is a tragedy that has effected us all."
People can stop by the funeral home any day this week between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The books will be delivered to Uvalde funeral homes, which are where the services for the victims will be held.